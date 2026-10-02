Salem kicks off Haunted Happenings as crowds descend on Witch City

SALEM, Mass. — Spooky season is officially underway in Salem, and city officials have one piece of advice for visitors planning a trip to the Witch City: leave the car at home.

The first full weekend of October marks the beginning of a busy stretch for Salem’s annual Haunted Happenings celebration, bringing witches, elaborate costumes and crowds of visitors into the historic downtown.

One costumed visitor who goes by “Uncle Fester” told Boston 25 News the crowds already feel bigger than last year.

“There is twice as many people this week compared to last year,” he said.

And for some visitors, the size of the crowds was a sight of its own.

“I don’t think I’ve seen this many people in my life,” one visitor told Boston 25.

With parking limited in Salem during October, officials are strongly encouraging visitors to consider public transportation. The MBTA says additional weekend Commuter Rail trains will operate on the Newburyport/Rockport Line throughout October for Haunted Happenings. The trip between North Station and Salem takes about 30 minutes, and unlimited $10 weekend Commuter Rail passes are available.

The extra trains will operate during peak periods on Saturdays and Sundays to accommodate the influx of visitors.

Salem’s Halloween celebrations are expected to build throughout October before culminating on Halloween, which falls on a Saturday this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group