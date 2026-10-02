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Victim killed in SUV crash outside Boston hospital identified

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
Multiple people hit by car that also hit Faulkner Hospital building, rupturing gas line
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A woman who was killed yesterday after a car slammed into Faulkner Hospital has been identified.

68-year-old Patricia McGrath of Dorchester has been identified as the victim involved in the incident, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, when an SUV hit a person sitting on a bench outside the hospital before continuing and hitting the hospital’s Belkin House. Two people inside the vehicle were also hospitalized.

In a press conference yesterday, authorities said it was not a deliberate act but a “tragic accident.”

The incident remains under investigation, with no criminal charges being filed as of yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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