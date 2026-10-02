Victim killed in SUV crash outside Boston hospital identified

BOSTON — A woman who was killed yesterday after a car slammed into Faulkner Hospital has been identified.

68-year-old Patricia McGrath of Dorchester has been identified as the victim involved in the incident, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, when an SUV hit a person sitting on a bench outside the hospital before continuing and hitting the hospital’s Belkin House. Two people inside the vehicle were also hospitalized.

In a press conference yesterday, authorities said it was not a deliberate act but a “tragic accident.”

The incident remains under investigation, with no criminal charges being filed as of yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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