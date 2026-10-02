Thousands flock to Salem as ‘Haunted Happenings’ parade kicks off Halloween season

SALEM, Mass. — Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Salem on Thursday for the annual Haunted Happenings Parade, the traditional kickoff to a monthlong celebration that attracts visitors from around the world.

“We’re just so happy to be here,” one paradegoer said as crowds gathered along the parade route.

For many Halloween enthusiasts, October in Salem is a bucket-list experience.

“It’s amazing. Yeah, we love it,” said Sierra Monroy, who traveled from Washington. “It’s spooky vibes, all the fall vibes, and it’s a great place to be.”

The excitement surrounding the event was evident throughout downtown. Families, tourists and costumed visitors lined the streets hours before the parade began. At times, the crowds became so large that some spectators struggled to get a clear view of the festivities.

“Well, we wish we could see it. It’s full of people,” said Josie Deschambault, who traveled from Canada with her family. She joked that she warned her friends to keep their hats on because they could easily get lost in the sea of people.

City leaders expect approximately one million visitors to Salem during October, a particularly significant year as the city celebrates its 400th anniversary.

Many visitors said Salem’s unique blend of Halloween attractions and historic significance drew them to the city.

“Wanted to see the stuff, and all the witch trial stuff was kind of cool, the history,” said John Williams, who traveled from Georgia.

Visitors came from far and wide, including Georgia, Washington, Canada and New Orleans.

“We made it here for the parade because we do parades in our area and we just wanted to see the crowd participation and the engagement,” said a visitor from New Orleans. “This is just amazing for us to be here and be a part of it.”

Costumes were everywhere, from young children dressed as superheroes to adults embracing the holiday spirit.

“This is the closest I could get to a Puritan costume,” John Williams joked while standing alongside his wife, Cheri. “My thought was, burn her at the stake later. Eighteen years of marriage, you know.”

Officials are encouraging visitors planning a trip to Salem this month to consider taking public transportation, as parking can be difficult to find during peak weekends.

To help accommodate the influx of visitors, the MBTA is adding extra train service on weekends throughout October.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group