Salem High students dismissed early due to unhealthy smoke conditions

SALEM, Mass. — Salem High School students have been dismissed early from school due to unhealthy smoke conditions due to brush fires across the North Shore.

According to school officials, Salem High School students were dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

Students at the Horace Mann Laboratory School will be moved to Witchcraft Heights Elementary School at 12:15 p.m.

“There is no danger related to the fire itself, the impact is from the smoke,” officials said in a Facebook post.

School buses are still available to take students to their homes.

Police in Salem are urging residents to stay indoors due to a second brush fire in the city that started burning near a popular golf course on Tuesday.

Police noted the Salem Woods fire is creating smoky conditions throughout the city.

In the nearby town of Middleton, National Guard Black Hawk helicopters were hauling in water to combat a wildfire that has already scorched more than 250 acres of land.

Weather conditions statewide place all Massachusetts communities at elevated risk of brush fires.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

