Boston police searching for missing girl who never returned from trip to McDonald’s

BOSTON — Police in Boston are searching for a missing girl who never returned from a trip to McDonald’s last week, officials announced Monday.

Madisyn Hearns, 14, was last seen at her home at 227 Walnut Street in the city’s Roxbury section on the evening of Wednesday, April 2, according to the Boston Police Department.

Hearns told her family that she was going to the McDonald’s at 301 Warren Street but did not return home.

Hearns is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 120 pounds. Police noted that her hair is styled in a bright orange bun.

She was last seen wearing gray leggings, a black GAP hoodie, white Jordan sneakers, and a white North Face coat.

Police told Boston 25 News that Hearns “is not a runaway.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or detectives at 617-343-4275. Anyonymous information can be phoned into the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texted to the word “Tip” at 27463.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

