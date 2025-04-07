Woman gets life in prison after pleading guilty to murder, arson in fire that killed 4 in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A woman was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after she pled guilty to murder and arson charges in connection with a fire that killed four people at a triple-decker in Worcester in 2022.

Yvonne Ngoiri, 39, was handed four life sentences with parole eligibility after 20 years after investigators determined she sparked a deadly blaze at 2 Gage Street during the early morning hours of May 14, 2022, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Worcester fire

In total, Early said Ngoiri pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of arson of a dwelling, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

“We hope this result brings a measure of justice to the four families who lost a loved one, the three people who were injured, and the many others who lost their homes and belongings in this tragic fire,” Early said in a statement.

Joseph Garchali, 47, Christopher Lozeau, 53, Vincent Page, 41, and Marcel Fontaine, 29, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries suffered in the blaze. Three others were hurt.

Worcester four-alarm fire Firefighters battled a blaze that resulted in the deaths of at least two people in Worcester Saturday morning. (Paul Shea)

The cause of the fire was later determined to be incendiary, and Ngoiri, a former resident of 2 Gage Street, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2022.

In addition to facing four life sentences, Ngoiri was given 18 to 20 years for the arson charges, 14 to 15 years for the one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and 9 to 10 years for the two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

All sentences will be served concurrently.

