Police urge residents to ‘avoid outdoor activity’ as 2nd Salem brush fire burns near golf course

SALEM, Mass. — Police in Salem are urging residents to stay indoors due to a second brush fire in the city that started burning near a popular golf course on Tuesday.

Officers said firefighters were responding to a new brush fire in the Salem Woods between First Street and the Olde Salem Greens Golf Course, according to the Salem Police Department.

“This is a different fire than the weekend brush fire near Spring Pond,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Police noted the Salem Woods fire is creating smoky conditions throughout the city.

“There are no structures at risk at this time,” the department added. “Avoid outdoor activity in that area and close windows to maintain indoor air quality.”

First Street is located less than five miles away from Spring Pond, which is located along the Salem-Lynn line.

When asked about the Spring Pond brush blaze, Salem Fire Chief Alan Dionne said, “I don’t anticipate this fire is going to be out anytime soon.”

The underbrush is so dry in Salem because the area is suffering a severe deficit of rain. Normally, Salem sees four to five inches of rain in October. So far this month, about 20% of that has fallen, according to forecasters.

Smoke from the Salem fires could be smelled from miles away.

In the nearby town of Middleton, National Guard Black Hawk helicopters were hauling in water to combat a wildfire that has already scorched more than 250 acres of land.

The state Department of Fire Services said Monday that there were 47 active brush fires in Massachusetts, 18 of which sparked over just 24 hours.

“The dry, sunny, breezy weather is great for recreation, but it also means that any outdoor fire will spread quickly and become very difficult to manage,” State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said in a statement. “We’re seeing preventable fires growing to dangerous sizes and drawing numerous resources, locally and regionally.”

Weather conditions statewide place all Massachusetts communities at elevated risk of brush fires, Davine said.

