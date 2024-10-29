Helicopters hauling water dot sky as dozens of smoky wildfires continue to burn in Massachusetts

MIDDLETON, Mass. — Helicopters hauling water are assisting firefighters in the scramble to extinguish dozens of wildfires that are burning in communities across Massachusetts.

The wildfires have been fueled by the dry conditions and severe lack of rain in the Bay State, scorching more than 250 acres of land in Middleton in recent days.

In Middleton, National Guard Black Hawk Helicopters lead the fight in the Upton Hill area. Over and over, Boston 25 saw choppers dumping water collected from nearby ponds, directly onto a stubborn and at times growing brush fire.

“The National Guard started doing some air drops to help hit the hotspots and knock down the flames,” Middleton Fire Chief Douglas LeColst.

With homes nearby, this is a desperate attempt to keep the fire from spreading any further. Officials said they would notify residents if they had to evacuate.

“Please keep windows and doors closed to help prevent smoke from entering your home. Should you see active flames approaching your property/home, or if your family members are respiratory compromised and are suffering any effects from the smoke, please contact 911,” the Middleton Fire Department advised.

Thick, white plumes of smoke were spotted billowing above the tree canopy as firefighters raced to limit flames from spreading.

The state Department of Fire Services said Monday that there were 47 active brush fires in Massachusetts, 18 of which sparked over just 24 hours.

“The dry, sunny, breezy weather is great for recreation, but it also means that any outdoor fire will spread quickly and become very difficult to manage,” State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said in a statement. “We’re seeing preventable fires growing to dangerous sizes and drawing numerous resources, locally and regionally.”

Weather conditions statewide place all Massachusetts communities at elevated risk of brush fires, Davine said, warning that many of the active fires could spread to or from residential areas.

Fires were also burning in the nearby communities of Saugus, North Reading, and Salem.

In Salem, it has been exhausting work. Fire crews, armed with hoses and axes, cut their way into the woods, doing whatever they could to contain the brush fires.

“They are all human-caused fires. The common denominator is campfires,” DCR Fire Warden Dave Celino said.

Authorities say, until we get some rain, if you are going in or near the woods be extremely careful with any fire source.

Even the smallest spark and cause major problems.

Dr. Wynne Armand, of Massachusetts General Hospital, urged residents with underlying conditions to take note of the potential for smoke exposure.

“The people that have underlying conditions that affect their heart and lungs will probably be the most at risk. So, those that have coronary artery disease, asthma, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, but also those at extremes of age,” Armand explained. “So, the younger and older individuals. And I would also say those who are pregnant since it can affect their pregnancy outcomes. And those that have to be outside, those that can’t seek indoor refuge like outdoor workers.”

An interactive National Interagency Fire Center map shows the locations where the fires are burning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

