Salem EMT accused of downloading child porn shared in large international groups

SALEM, Mass. — An EMT from Salem is facing charges after allegedly being connected to an international online group dedicated to sharing child porn, prosecutors say.

Connor McAuliffe, 34, was allegedly identified as a suspect after an investigation by the South African Police Service in Pretoria in January of this year uncovered a “large-scale private encrypted messaging group” dedicated to sharing child sexual abuse materials, according to US District of Massachusetts Attorney Leah B. Foley.

It was eventually determined that McAuliffe was a member of at least 14 other large-scale chat groups dedicated to sharing child sexual abuse materials, prosecutors say.

McAuliffe was charged with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors say the groups allegedly had titles such as “Boys Planet,” “Boys of Eden,” “boys video,” “10 to 16 years hot boys,” and “Chicos ninos y adolescentes cp.”

McAuliffe’s cellphone was seized during a March 2025 search of his residence. A forensic review of the device allegedly revealed that McAuliffe was a member of around 100 chats on multiple messaging applications dedicated to sharing child porn.

A review of the phone’s media files allegedly revealed that McAuliffe had downloaded and stored approximately 1,500 images and 50 videos depicting child porn. A number of the files allegedly depicted the rape, abuse or exploitation of minor boys who appeared to be around 9 to 11 years old.

“According to the charging document, McAuliffe currently holds an active paramedic certification with the Massachusetts Office of Health & Human Services and is employed by an emergency services company as an EMT,” Foley’s office said in a statement.

McAuliffe was arrested at his residence Wednesday morning and was ordered detained pending a hearing scheduled for August 12 in Boston federal court.

The charge of receipt of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

