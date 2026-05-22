Second person charged in connection with string of armed robberies in April

BOSTON — A second person has been charged in connection with two armed bank robberies that occurred in Boston.

25-year-old Angel Gonzalez of West Yarmouth has been charged by criminal complaint with armed bank robbery. An additional suspect, Steven Harris, was brought into custody earlier in May and later charged with the same offense. He remains in federal custody.

The incident occurred around noon on Tuesday, April 28, at a TD Bank on American Legion Highway in Roslindale, where a customer says he had a gun pointed directly at him. Charging documents state that Gonzalez was the one brandishing the firearm.

Second bank robbery under investigation in Boston Second bank robbery under investigation in Boston

Documents also revealed that he had allegedly dragged a bank employee from the teller window, threatening to hold her at gunpoint and shoot her.

Police said the suspects escaped within seconds with an unknown amount of money, assisted by a third suspect acting as the getaway driver.

Boston police release photos of suspects wanted in connection with bank robbery as search continues Boston police release photos of suspects wanted in connection with bank robbery as search continues

About two hours earlier, another robbery occurred at a Santander Bank on Washington Street in Roxbury’s Nubian Square.

Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section

It was revealed that both Gonzalez and Harris brandished firearms and forced multiple employees to the main area of the bank. Gonzalez, again, making threats to shoot employees.

A total of $3,000 was taken from the bank, and both Gonzalez and Harris fled in a getaway vehicle driven by the unknown driver.

The charge of armed bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Gonzalez is currently being held in custody and will make an appearance in federal court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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