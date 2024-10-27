Fire crews continue to battle large overnight brush fire in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — Fire crews are continuing to battle a large overnight brush fire in Salem.

The fire happened on Saturday evening near the Walmart on Highland Avenue.

According to the fire Chief, about 60 to 80 acres of the forest have been destroyed by the fire.

The chief predicts that once wind picks up later today, the fire will start back up as hot spots are popping up.

Flames could be seen in the woods and sent smoke into the area which could be seen miles away.

Dry conditions and a lack of rain have been causing an elevated risk for brush fires across New England.

Salem Brush Fire

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

