Roughly 2,600 fans pack commuter rail trains for France, Brazil friendly match in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Four MBTA commuter rails were jammed Thursday afternoon and evening as they shuttled roughly 2,600 fans to and from a friendly match between France and Brazil at Gillette Stadium.

Boston 25 news reporter Daniel Coates went on the journey with fans from South Station in Boston to Foxboro.

Lines for fans in groups A and B wrapped around the station Thursday just after noon. Fans were funneled into 4 separate commuter rails that rode roughly an hour down to Gillette Stadium.

On the trains, Coates spoke with Brazil and France fans.

“I think there’s a majority of Brazilian fans,” said one French fan. “But, you know, we have to be here.”

Another added, “Still, France is going to win.”

The majority of the crowd were Brazilian fans.

“I am 100% happy,” said one Brazil fan.

Another chimed in, “We never thought we would get this opportunity, especially coming from different countries.”

After an hour, the hundreds of fans filed out onto the Foxboro MBTA station platform and headed towards a sea of tailgates.

France bested Brazil in the friendly match 2-1.

Following, those same fans lined up in a Gillette Stadium parking lot and once again boarded four commuter rail trains back to Boston.

“The vibe is great, and people are ready for the World Cup, I guess,” said a France fan leaving.

The World Cup’s first match at Gillette Stadium is just under three months away.

FIFA and the MBTA say 14 special event trains will run from South Station to Gillette Stadium on match days during the World Cup this summer.

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