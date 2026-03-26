Extensive transit, traffic plans in place for today’s Brazil-France match at Gillette Stadium

BOSTON — State and transit officials say extensive traffic and transportation plans are in place ahead of today’s Brazil-France international friendly match at Gillette Stadium, which is expected to overlap with weekday rush hour travel.

The match is being handled similarly to a Patriots game, but officials say the weekday timing adds extra challenges. Event-related restrictions are expected to begin about 45 minutes before the 4 p.m. kickoff.

MBTA operations at South Station

At South Station, the MBTA is rolling out additional signage and exploring designated ticket‑scanning areas outside the station to help streamline boarding and prevent congestion.

The MBTA says four special event trains will operate between South Station and Gillette Stadium, with officials describing the service as a test run ahead of larger crowds expected for the 2026 World Cup.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng says safety and efficiency are top priorities — both for soccer fans and for daily commuters using the system.

Traffic and navigation adjustments

To assist drivers, officials say digital message boards and earlier express-lane hours will be used to manage delays tied to the match.

“Ahead of the Brazil versus France friendly match on March 26, we’re expecting increased traffic volumes on roadways approaching Foxborough, including Route 1, I-95, and I-495,” said Undersecretary and State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

Officials also note ongoing efforts to correct navigation issues ahead of future events. Despite some online references, Gillette Stadium is not located in Boston, and the state is working with GPS and mapping platforms to update venue naming to prevent confusion — especially before World Cup crowds arrive.

Travelers are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time, and monitor conditions throughout the day.

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