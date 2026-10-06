Rochester suspends Flock cameras for 30 days amid community concerns

ROCHESTER, Mass. — The Town of Rochester announced a 30-day pause on the police department’s Flock cameras.

Rochester Police Chief Michael A. Assad Jr. wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page that residents expressed serious concerns about Flock cameras during Monday night’s Select Board meeting.

The 30-day pause on the department’s Flock cameras began on Tuesday.

During the pause, the department will review the program to assess how the information is stored and shared.

Assad Jr. also wrote that the department has heard concerns regarding privacy and whether the information can be sold.

However, he shared that the Flock cameras have been valuable to the department when solving investigations.

“We have seen this technology assist with serious investigations, locate people in danger, identify suspects and vehicles, recover stolen property, and provide critical information when every second matters. These cameras have helped us save lives,” Assad Jr. wrote.

In recent weeks, more than 25 Massachusetts municipalities have ended, suspended, or declined to renew contracts with Flock Safety, according to the ACLU.

Concerns about surveillance, data privacy, government oversight, and alleged misuse of license plate reader systems have fueled public opposition statewide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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