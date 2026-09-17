Map: Which Massachusetts cities and towns have cut ties with Flock Safety cameras?

A growing number of Massachusetts cities and towns have ended, suspended, or declined to renew contracts with Flock Safety, an automatic license plate reader company under scrutiny for privacy and civil liberties concerns.

Flock’s technology allows law enforcement agencies and private companies to track vehicles that pass its cameras, regardless of whether drivers are suspected of a crime.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts says the company’s nationwide data-sharing network creates privacy risks by allowing agencies across the country to access location information without a warrant or reasonable suspicion.

The advocacy group also cited allegations that Flock has faced criticism over cybersecurity practices, transparency with local officials, and instances in which cameras were allegedly reactivated or left operational after communities sought to discontinue their use.

In recent weeks, more than 25 Massachusetts municipalities have ended, suspended, or declined to renew contracts with Flock Safety, according to the ACLU.

Map: Stopping Flock camera use

Among the latest municipalities to take action are Stoughton, Barnstable, Barre, and Acushnet, all of which announced plans in September to remove cameras, terminate contracts, or suspend use of the system. Wilmington canceled its contract with Flock this week. Waltham has also temporarily covered the cameras with trash bags as the city awaits removal.

Other communities that have ended or declined to renew agreements with Flock in 2026 include Dartmouth, Ayer, Abington, Groton, Southbridge, Easton, Bellingham, Auburn, Douglas, East Bridgewater, Grafton, Hopkinton, Stow, Wellesley, Littleton, New Bedford, Salem, Easthampton, Framingham, Sharon, Attleboro, Greenfield, Natick, and Watertown. Cambridge ended its contract in late 2025.

Boston also opted not to continue its Flock pilot program after it concluded in 2025 because a security lapse exposed data.

Concerns about surveillance, data privacy, government oversight, and alleged misuse of license plate reader systems have fueled public opposition statewide.

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