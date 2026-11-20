LOWELL, Mass. — A 14-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after authorities say his 69-year-old great-aunt suffered a broken jaw, a broken bone in her neck, and a skull fracture during an alleged attack inside their Lowell home.

Brayden Lee was arrested Thursday on charges of murder and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 causing serious bodily injury in connection with the death of his great-aunt, Sheila Ingebritson, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Gregory Hudon.

Lee is expected to appear in Lowell District Court on Friday to face the charges. He is being charged as an adult.

The DA’s office said Lowell police responded to a home on Puffer Street on Aug. 11 after receiving a report of a woman who had fallen and was bleeding.

When officers arrived, they found Ingebritson dead in the kitchen, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said Lee and Ingebritson lived together and that, on several occasions, Ingebritson had allegedly expressed that she was afraid of Lee and that he was volatile.

The investigation continued for more than three months before authorities arrested Lee.

“As part of the investigation, police reviewed phone data and surveillance video in the area of the home on the day of Sheila Ingebritson’s death,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “That information allegedly indicated that the defendant had an argument with the victim on the day of her death and that the defendant and the victim were the only two people inside the home at the time the fatal assault occurred.”

According to authorities, the medical examiner ruled Ingebritson’s death a homicide and determined she had suffered multiple serious injuries, including a broken jaw, a broken neck bone, and a skull fracture.

The case remains under investigation.

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