Rideshare driver accused of assaulting customer at Logan Airport taken into custody

BOSTON — A rideshare driver accused of assaulting a passenger while at Boston Logan Airport has been taken into custody.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 23-year-old Leonard Bacon of Lowell was found at a residence and taken into custody by local and state police.

Bacon is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The incident occurred back on Friday around 5:30 a.m. when the passenger told authorities they had been physically assaulted by the rideshare driver prior to arriving at the airport, according to state police. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the rideshare service was Uber.

Officials said the passenger appeared to be suffering from injuries when they reported the incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bacon is scheduled to appear in East Boston District Court tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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