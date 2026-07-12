Crews responding to massive house fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Crews are responding to a massive house fire in the city of Lawrence.

Mutual aid crews have been called in to battle flames engulfing the three-story home on Haverhill Street.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the air from miles away.

The Lawrence Police Department has advised residents to avoid the area of Haverhill Street at Margin Street.

Boston 25 News crews are on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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