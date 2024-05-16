Rich Shertenlieb announces lineup of co-hosts for new morning radio show on WZLX

BOSTON — Rich Shertenlieb on Thursday morning announced a lineup of co-hosts for his new morning drive radio show on Boston’s home for classic rock, 100.7 WZLX.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Shertenlieb said that Ted Johnson, Michael Hurley, Charlotte Wilder, and Mike Giardi have been selected to work alongside him.

Shertenlieb said in the post that he was “damn thrilled” about the announcement.

Damn thrilled to announce Ted Johnson, Michael Hurley, Charlotte Wilder, and Mike Giardi as co-hosts and Kenny Young as producer of “THE RICH SHERTENLIEB SHOW” starting Monday May 20th on 100.7 WZLX in Boston and on the iHeartRadio app! @TeddyJRadio @MichaelFHurley… pic.twitter.com/VWgQDepxvO — Rich Shertenlieb (@heyrichhey) May 16, 2024

Earlier this month, WZLX announced that “The Rich Shertenlieb Show” was replacing the time slot held by Pete McKenzie and Heather Ford, who were heard on the station alongside the late Kevin Karlson for many years.

Shertenlieb, formerly of 98.5 The Sports Hub, dominated morning show ratings in Boston for several years while working with co-host Fred Toucher but the tension on the show ultimately led to a parting of ways.

So who are Shertenlieb’s new co-hosts? Get to know them:

Ted Johnson : A three-time Super Bowl champion who played 10 seasons with the New England Patriots. He has been heard and seen locally on 98.5 The Sports Hub and NBC Sports Boston.

: A three-time Super Bowl champion who played 10 seasons with the New England Patriots. He has been heard and seen locally on 98.5 The Sports Hub and NBC Sports Boston. Michael Hurley : Boston sports writer and media personality. He has also been heard and seen locally on 98.5 The Sports Hub and NBC Sports Boston, among other outlets.

: Boston sports writer and media personality. He has also been heard and seen locally on 98.5 The Sports Hub and NBC Sports Boston, among other outlets. Charlotte Wilder : Writer, reporter, host, and producer. Currently runs “The Wilder Things” blog.

: Writer, reporter, host, and producer. Currently runs “The Wilder Things” blog. Mike Giardi: NFL/Patriots writer at the Boston Sports Journal. He has made prior appearances on the NFL Network and the former Comcast Sports Net New England.

Shertenlieb’s new show is slated to debut on Monday, May 20, he announced in a recent social post.

