‘I missed you’: Former 98.5 The Sports Hub host taking over as voice of morning show on WZLX

BOSTON — A former mainstay on the airwaves of 98.5 The Sports Hub is taking over as the voice of WZLX’s morning drive radio show.

Rich Shertenlieb, formerly of the “Toucher and Rich” show, has been called upon to replace Pete McKenzie and Heather Ford on 100.7 WZLX, the classic rock station announced in a social media post.

WZLX said the new show would be “coming soon.” Shertenlieb reshared the post with a caption that read, “Hey Boston Hey. I missed you.”

In deciding to drop McKenzie and Ford from their morning slot, a spokesperson for iheartMedia said WZLX needed a “new show to take us into the future.”

McKenzie and Ford launched their show on WZLX in 2005 alongside Kevin Karlson after moving from New York, where they had worked together. Karlson, who worked as a show host in Boston for nearly 20 years, passed away last year.

Shertenlieb had already been added to the WZLX website as of Monday afternoon.

While at 98.5, Shertenlieb and Fred Toucher dominated morning show ratings in Boston for several years, but tension on the show ultimately led to a parting of ways. The pair also worked together in Atlanta before making the move to Boston.

Toucher said at the time that the station made Shertenlieb a multi-year offer to stay but he turned it down. Shertenlieb called the Toucher and Rich team an “incredible group of guys” after deciding to step away.

WZLX has not yet announced a date for Shertenlieb’s debut.

