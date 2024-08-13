Rice Krispies Treats-inspired vacation suite opens at Cape Cod beach resort

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A Rice Krispies Treats-inspired vacation suite at a resort hotel on Cape Cod is now open for bookings.

The popular cereal and snack brand is challenging families and fans to ditch the fall dread and get away for one more sweet summer vacation “where you can live like a kid again” at the “Re-Treat Suite.”

The new suite, located at the renovated Red Jacket Beach Resort in Yarmouth, is inspired by the classic marshmallow squares and the nostalgia of summertime sleepovers, according to Danielle Rappoport, brand director for Rice Krispies Treats.

“At a time when families are packing their bags for back-to-school and early bedtime, we’re packing our bags for the Re-Treat Suite and this family-loved beach destination,” Rappoport said in a statement. “We know that our iconic snack has the power to give our fans that wonderful sense of carefree fun. We hope the Re-Treat Suite gives guests an excuse to enjoy one more magical vacation with their loved ones before the sun sets on summer.”

Suite guests can expect the following amenities:

Wake up with ocean views from a giant Rice Krispies Treats bed

Ride down the slide from the top bunk of the double-stacked Treat bunkbeds

Build a massive marshmallow pillow fort

Create a new flavor of Rice Krispies Treats at the in-room “Treat Yourself” bar

Host a throwback movie marathon on a giant projector and marshmallow beanbags

Taste every flavor of Rice Krispies Treats in super-stocked snack cabinets, including fan-favorites: original, chocolate, strawberry, chocolate chip cookie dough, rainbow, chocolate peanut butter, and more

Guests can request to book one of five different two-night or three-day stays at the suite throughout August here.

Bookings with a cost of $0 will be awarded to a limited number of fans on a first-come, first-served basis and will open on a rolling basis. The stays will be available for booking as follows:

Monday, August 12 at 12pm ET: August 16-18 open for booking

Wednesday, August 14 at 12pm ET: August 20-22 open for booking

Friday, August 16 at 12pm ET: August 23-25 open for booking

Monday, August 19 at 12pm ET: August 27-29 open for booking

Friday, August 23 at 12pm ET: August 30-September 1 open for booking

