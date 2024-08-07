Life-size Polly Pocket house now available to rent in Massachusetts

LITTLETON, Mass. — Ready to become a doll for a day? Polly Pocket, a “tiny but mighty” 1990s-era icon, is now a life-size AirBnB open to host guests in Massachusetts.

For more than three decades, Polly Pocket has always been pocket-sized, until now. In celebration of her 35th birthday, Polly is welcoming guests to stay at her 42-foot-tall Slumber Party Fun compact in Littleton.

Guests can request to book one of three one-night stays occurring Sept. 12-14 for four guests each, at $89 per person in a nod to Polly’s debut in 1989, according to AirBnB.

“Let’s have some serious slumber party fun in my hometown of Littleton, where we make the ordinary extraordinary,” Polly said in a post on AirBnB’s website. “There’s adventure to be had from my closet full of nostalgic fashion fun to the surprises I’ve left hidden around the compact. The fun is endless!”

As they step into Polly’s world, guests can:

Explore every nook and cranny of the iconic compact, where a few hidden surprises await

Get ready at Polly’s vanity, stuffed with nostalgic hair and nail accessories of her favorite colors. Did someone call for press on nails?

Check out the retro fridge and craft the snack-filled picnic every ‘90s kid wanted

Try on the doll life for size in Polly’s closet, where her most iconic throwback looks hang waiting to be worn in joyful hues and glossy silhouettes in the beloved signature gummy texture

Kick back in the living room with some popcorn, a movie, and plenty of pillows

Doze off on Polly’s pullout couch or cozy up in her life-sized Action Park Tent just 10 feet away from the compact after filling up on slumber party fun

Make custom, Polly-approved charm bracelets to match with your BFF

For those who can’t make the Sept. 12-14 dates work, Polly is also opening her home for 21 experiences for up to 12 guests each to embark on a daytime adventure from Sept. 16 - Oct. 6.

Those ready to become a doll for the day can request to book a one-night stay or daytime adventure at Polly Pocket’s compact starting on Aug. 21 at 9 a.m.

