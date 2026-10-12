Rhode Island man sets possible record with giant pumpkin

WARREN, R.I. — A New England farmer may have set a world record with one very big pumpkin.

Ron Wallace of Coventry, Rhode Island, brought the giant gourd to the Southern New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Warren over the weekend.

The pumpkin weighed in at a whopping 3,156 pounds, which would make it the first recorded pumpkin to weigh more than 3,000 pounds.

If certified by Guinness World Records, the pumpkin would beat the previous record by nearly 300 pounds.

Wallace is no stranger to record-breaking pumpkins. In 2012, he became the first person to grow a pumpkin weighing more than one ton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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