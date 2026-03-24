New England man gets time in federal prison for child porn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to federal prison for having and distributing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney said.

Gary Ethier, 60, of Pawtucket, was sentenced Monday to 15 years of imprisonment, followed by 10 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Charles Calenda said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Melissa DuBose handed down his sentence.

Ethier pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography on Dec. 1, 2025.

“Individuals who distribute child sexual abuse material play a direct role in the ongoing abuse and exploitation of children,” Calenda said. “This 15-year sentence reflects the seriousness of these crimes and sends a clear message that these offenses will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted.”

According to court documents, in November 2024, members of the Homeland Security Investigations Cyber Crimes Center received information that Ethier was discussing the sexual exploitation of minor children with another person online. Ethier also sent the person multiple images of child pornography.

On Dec. 2, 2024, Ethier’s home was searched by members of Homeland Security Investigations and the Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators found more than 600 images depicting child pornography on Ethier’s electronic devices, prosecutors said.

“This case emerged as a cyber lead from the depths of the internet and uncovered a dangerous and depraved individual living right here in Rhode Island,” Homeland Security Investigations New England Special Agent in Charge Michael Krol said in a statement.

“After a meticulous investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and our partners at the Rhode Island State Police, Gary Ethier is now facing a lengthy federal sentence,” Krol said. “We remain committed to protecting children and holding predators like Ethier accountable for their crimes.”

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