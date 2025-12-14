Reunification center established after deadly shooting at Brown University

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Officials established a reunification center after two people were killed in a shooting on the campus of Brown University on Saturday afternoon.

Students and families around the campus in Providence were being moved to the Nelson Fitness Center at 225 Hope Street.

The shooting happened inside a classroom on the first floor of the Barus & Holley engineering building.

Brown University Provost Frank Doyle said final exams were taking place in the engineering building when the shooter opened fire around 4 p.m.

Police said the suspect in the shooting is a man who was dressed in black and last seen leaving the engineering building.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee described the day’s events as “unthinkable.”

As of late Saturday night, the campus was still sheltering in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

