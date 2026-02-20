Retired Mass. juvenile court chief justice launches podcast focused on child advocacy

A retired chief justice of the Massachusetts Juvenile Court is taking her work in child advocacy beyond the courtroom with the launch of a new podcast.

Amy Nechtem, who previously served as chief justice of the Massachusetts Juvenile Court, announced the debut of her podcast, By Her Honor, during an interview with Kerry Kavanaugh during Boston 25 News Now at 3pm.

Nechtem said the podcast is designed to create space for conversations about children and families that are often limited or constrained within the legal system. After decades on the bench, she explained the new platform allows her to engage more directly with advocates, experts and communities focused on vulnerable youth.

Nechtem addressed what she hopes to accomplish outside the courtroom, including expanding public understanding of the challenges facing children involved in the juvenile justice and child welfare systems. She also highlighted the importance of elevating voices and issues she believes are frequently overlooked in broader conversations about youth, trauma and prevention.

