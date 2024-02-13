Residents brace for possible coastal flooding from Tuesday nor’easter

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Residents are bracing for impact, as a coastal flood warning associated with Tuesday’s nor’easter is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Norfolk, Plymouth, Nantucket and Suffolk counties between noon and 5 p.m.

In Plymouth, where the roughest of winter storms have flooded coastal streets and damaged oceanfront homes, neighbors know just what to expect.

While Donna Barrett’s Taylor Avenue home hasn’t gotten any water during storms in past years, she has witnessed her street become impassible and a nearby 100-year-old home fall victim to the ferocious winter seas.

“It’s part of the perils of living right near the ocean,” Barrett said. “It actually tore down an entire house one storm, and there was a hot water heater and a Monopoly board game and mattresses [left behind]. The water is so powerful. It really, really can do damage.”

Neighbor George Lamb appreciates the ease of living in a more secure condo near White Horse Beach, where he doesn’t have to prepare for storms but rather enjoy a front-row seat to Mother Nature.

“When you have the storms and can walk the beach at low tide… it’s really enjoyable – especially because there’s no crowds,” Lamb said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

