Report: Red Sox trading All-Star Rafael Devers to San Francisco Giants

One of the franchise centerpieces of the Boston Red Sox is on the move.

The club is trading three-time All-Star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants for a package including left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Harrison, right-hander Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs and another prospect, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The San Francisco Giants are acquiring All-Star slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox, sources confirm to ESPN. An out-of-nowhere blockbuster deal. Boston is getting RHP Jordan Hicks and more. First on the news was @ByRobertMurray. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 15, 2025

Passan adds that Boston will not retain any of the remaining money on Devers’ contract.

The 2018 World Series champion signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension prior to the 2023 season but had lingering tension with club officials following his refusal to play first base this season.

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry even flew to Kansas City in early May to smooth over the situation.

Devers was Boston’s regular third baseman before the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman, considered a defensive upgrade, in the offseason, switching the 28-year-old Devers to designated hitter.

“In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove,” Devers said at the time. “I wasn’t going to play another position other than DH. Right now, I don’t think it would be an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position.”

Devers currently has a .271 average with 57 RBIs in 72 games this season.

