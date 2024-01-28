Report: Patriots to promote position coach DeMarcus Covington to defense coordinator

FOXBORO, Mass — For the first time since 2017, the New England Patriots are reportedly set to name a defensive coordinator and they didn’t have to search far to do so.

DeMarcus Covington, who served as the team’s defensive line coach for each of the last four seasons will be promoted to the vacant position, according to a report by Albert Breer.

“All signs point to the Patriots promoting DL coach DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator, per sources. Should be official early next week, New England has called other candidates to tell them they’re out,” Breer wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Covington joined the Patriots in 2019, spending two seasons as a defensive assistant before moving to outside linebackers coach in 2019. He moved to the trenches the following season.

The 34-year-old has quickly established a reputation as one of the young, bright coaching minds in the NFL and interviewed for two DC positions last offseason.

The Patriots also interviewed Carolina Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu, Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker, New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodgins, and Pittsburgh Steelers assistant defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander for the position.

Jerod Mayo is set to embark on his first NFL season as head coach after taking over for Bill Belichick.

The Patriots still have vacancies at offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

