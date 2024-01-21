Patriots coaching tracker: Who are Mayo’s reported targets as he rebuilds staff?

Not only does first-year New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo have the unenviable task of following up Bill Belichick’s stellar 24-year run in Foxboro, but he will also have to rebuild his coaching staff.

Here’s who the NFL’s youngest head coach has reportedly been linked to:

Offensive Coordinator

Zac Robinson- After Bill O’Brien’s second go around in Foxboro came to an end after one season, New England could try to follow up with another second act in Foxboro. Robinson, the Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator, was drafted in the 7th round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Patriots. It’s safe to say that Robinson’s time with the Rams has been more prolific than his playing career. The 37-year-old has played a crucial role in the Rams’ efficient offense in recent years, including their 2021 Super Bowl.

Sources: Patriots coach Jerod Mayo will interview Rams assistants Nick Caley and Zac Robinson for New England's OC job this week. Caley interviews tomorrow, Robinson interviews on Tuesday.



Caley coached in New England from 2015-22. Robinson played for the Patriots in 2010. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 21, 2024

Nick Caley- Robinson’s comrade on the sideline may be his competitor for a promotion. Caley worked in New England from 2015-2022, most recently serving as the club’s tight end coach in 2022. The 40-year-old was previously interviewed for the Patriots offensive coordinator position before O’Brien was awarded the position. According to Patriots staff writer Evan Lazar, it’s possible both Robinson and Caley make their way back to New England.

Zac Robinson would be my top candidate to replace Bill O’Brien for the #Patriots. I wonder if they try to make this a package deal with Caley maybe getting the title of pass-game coordinator while Robinson is the OC. https://t.co/5KXXwh62aZ — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 21, 2024

Defensive Coordinator

DeMarcus Covington- New England’s current defensive line coach will get an opportunity for some upward mobility. Covington, who has been with the Patriots since 2017, will interview for the currently vacant defensive coordinator position, according to CBS’ Jonathan Jones.

Michael Hodges- After coaching alongside Covington at Eastern Illinois, Hodges also made the jump to pros in 2017. Hodges has worked his way up from a defensive assistant in New Orleans and now serves as the Saints’ linebackers coach. “A huge part of that defense that was a Top 10 scoring defense in each of the last four seasons,” adds NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Christian Parker- Despite only being 32 years old, Parker has already earned himself fans in front offices across the NFL after spending the past three seasons as the Denver Broncos defensive backs coach.

Tem Lukabu- Lukabu has bounced around the college and professional levels in his young career but helped turn the Carolina Panthers pass rush around last year as the team’s outside linebackers coach. The backers, led by two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, were responsible for 14 of Carolina’s 27 total sacks in 2023.

New #Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has begun the process of filling out his staff, as he's set to interview #Panthers OLBs coach Tem Lukabu for their defensive coordinator position, source said. A former Boston College DC, he's been with #49ers and #Bengals, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2024

Special Teams Coordinator

Thomas McGaughey- McGaughey had been the New York Giants Special Teams Coordinator since 2018 but was let go this past season.

Jeremy Springer- Springer coached at the collegiate level for eight seasons before making the leap to the NFL with the Rams two years ago.

Marquice Williams- The Atlanta Falcons previously blocked the New York Giants from interviewing their well-respected special teams leader.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

