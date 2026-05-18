Patriots ProShop on the move ahead of the World Cup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — There are some big changes around Gillette Stadium ahead of the World Cup next month. Gillette Stadium signs are covered as the grounds will be known as “Boston Stadium” during the tournament.

The Patriots’ Hall of Fame and light tower are both closed until the World Cup ends. The Patriots ProShop will also be turned into a FIFA soccer store. All the Patriots and Revolution merchandise was moved into a new spot at Patriot Place.

“We went over there and we didn’t realize it was closed. That’s why they redirected us over here,” Patriots fan David Papa said.

Papa wasn’t the only fan that didn’t realize the store moved into the old shoe store two doors down from the Trader Joe’s. Fans were disappointed the original location was closed down, but relieved there was still a place to buy merch.

“It’s okay. It’s got the gear. Long as it has Patriots gear, that is why we are here,” Papa said.

“The old ProShop had a vast amount of inventory there. This one is good too, but you can tell it’s a skeleton, it’s just for the moment,” Daylana Parker said. It’s a little makeshift," James Parker added. “It’s limited.”

Boston 25 News was told more merchandise is on the way. Some of the Revolution shirts, hats and jerseys were kept inside the stadium Saturday for their final home game before the World Cup.

The store opened on May 14th and will remain at its temporary location until the soccer matches conclude in Foxborough in July.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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