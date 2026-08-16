BOSTON — A retired United Airlines flight attendant is making one final journey to honor the crews and passengers of the four planes hijacked during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Paul Veneto began the latest leg of his tribute Saturday morning at Boston’s 9/11 Memorial in the Public Garden, pushing an airline beverage cart toward New York City.

Retired flight attendant pushes beverage cart from Boston to New York to honor 9/11 victims

The journey symbolizes the flight path of American Airlines Flight 11, which departed from Boston’s Logan International Airport and was the first plane hijacked on 9/11.

Veneto plans to push the cart more than 1,000 miles in total before arriving at Ground Zero on 9/11.

The retired flight attendant has dedicated years to honoring the flight crews and victims of the attacks, using the beverage cart as a visible reminder of the aviation workers who lost their lives that day.

Retired flight attendant pushes beverage cart from Boston to New York to honor 9/11 victims

Supporters gathered in Boston to mark the start of the latest leg of the journey as Veneto continues his mission to ensure the victims are never forgotten.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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