Karen Read lawsuit sparks demand for Proctor and Goode case records

BOSTON — The Committee for Public Counsel Services is demanding records of open and closed cases involving former Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor and former Canton sergeant Sean Goode in the wake of Karen Read’s new lawsuit.

“The racist, sexist, antisemitic, homophobic and otherwise hateful messages exchanged by former Trooper Michael Proctor and former Sgt. Sean Goode are deeply troubling. The messages point to serious bias and misconduct and raise immediate concerns about the fairness of cases in which they were involved,” said CPCS Chief Counsel Anthony Benedetti in a statement.

Text messages between Proctor and Goode were cited in her lawsuit on Friday, saying bias and misconduct played a role in her criminal prosecution.

The lawsuit also claims that Proctor used racist, racist, misogynistic, and antisemitic language

In one instance, Proctor allegedly wrote, “America sucks. Hitler was really onto something, then [expletive] US had to step in and ruin it.” In another message to Goode about a crash in Canton, Proctor allegedly wrote, “Actually, take your time. I saw that a [racial slur] was involved, so I wouldn’t rush if you’re working. Let them die.”

“Every person accused of a crime has a constitutional right to due process and a fair trial and they are entitled to information that could undermine the credibility of government witnesses or reveal bias affecting the investigation of their case. CPCS has therefore demanded that the Massachusetts State Police provide a complete accounting of all open and closed cases involving Proctor and has requested a comprehensive review to identify any additional officers whose conduct raises similar concerns. We have also asked the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office to provide information regarding every case involving either Proctor or Goode,” said Benedetti.

According to a letter sent to Massachusetts State Police, Benedetti wrote that MSP allegedly knew about the texts since February of 2024, but did not investigate, discipline, terminate, or punish Proctor does not take any steps to examine “whether his bigotry was impacting his police work.”

Benedetti advised that any defendant who has a case involving Proctor or Goode should be made aware of these text messages.

CPSC has also sent out an advisory to attorneys urging them to request the text messages.

“We will rigorously examine every case touched by these officers to determine whether bias infected the investigative process and deprived our clients of the fair and impartial justice guaranteed by the Constitution. The text messages unearthed in this litigation show law enforcement officers who are unable to objectively uphold the law and whose biases very likely impacted how they interacted with many of our clients,” Benedetti said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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