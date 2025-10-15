Report: Alex Bregman to opt out of contract with Red Sox, become free agent

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman will reportedly opt out of his contract and become a free agent this winter.

Bregman will forgo the two years and $80 million remaining on the deal he signed with the Red Sox before this season in order to test the waters, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

https://t.co/P7uRtEkAMx Alex Bregman planning to opt out after nice first year in Boston. Red Sox return seems logical but there will surely be options (one potential surprise suitor in here) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 15, 2025

Bregman, 31, had a strong first season in Boston, slashing .273/.360/.462 in 114 games and earning his third career All-Star selection.

He suffered an injury that hampered the 31-year-old in the final stretch of the regular season, but figures to be one of the premier free agent infielders on the market this summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group