Local

Report: Alex Bregman to opt out of contract with Red Sox, become free agent

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 15: Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting an RBI double in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 15, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman will reportedly opt out of his contract and become a free agent this winter.

Bregman will forgo the two years and $80 million remaining on the deal he signed with the Red Sox before this season in order to test the waters, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Bregman, 31, had a strong first season in Boston, slashing .273/.360/.462 in 114 games and earning his third career All-Star selection.

He suffered an injury that hampered the 31-year-old in the final stretch of the regular season, but figures to be one of the premier free agent infielders on the market this summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read