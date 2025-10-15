Report: Alex Bregman to opt out of contract with Red Sox, become free agent

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman will reportedly opt out of his contract and become a free agent this winter.
Bregman will forgo the two years and $80 million remaining on the deal he signed with the Red Sox before this season in order to test the waters, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.
https://t.co/P7uRtEkAMx Alex Bregman planning to opt out after nice first year in Boston. Red Sox return seems logical but there will surely be options (one potential surprise suitor in here)— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 15, 2025
Bregman, 31, had a strong first season in Boston, slashing .273/.360/.462 in 114 games and earning his third career All-Star selection.
He suffered an injury that hampered the 31-year-old in the final stretch of the regular season, but figures to be one of the premier free agent infielders on the market this summer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group