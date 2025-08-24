REHOBOTH, Mass. — Days after missing pregnant teen Kylee Monteiro’s remains were found, hundreds honored the 18-year-old and her unborn baby in a vigil Saturday.

Family and friends wearing purple, Kylee’s favorite color, lit candles, shared memories and released balloons as they called for an end to domestic violence.

Rehoboth vigil honors murdered teen and unborn baby

“I hope the angels know what they got when she arrived,” said Kylee’s sister Catherine through tears. “I hope that her own baby is bringing that same smile to her face in the afterlife.”

Kylee’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Gregory Groom was charged with her murder.

Investigators say Groom admitted to stabbing Kylee, who was 11 weeks pregnant, after an argument and burying her body on his family’s property.

The confession followed a days-long search that devastated the small town.

“Very close to us,” said neighbor Sheryl Soares whose family helped search for Kylee. “We’ve never had any kind of endangerment like that. It’s frightening.”

Donna Hopkins, who was like an aunt to Kylee and a former foster mother to two of Kylee’s siblings, wept as she embraced loved ones Saturday.

Kylee had confided in Hopkins when she first found out she was pregnant and asked her to help raise her baby, Hopkins said.

“[Kylee] was sweet. She was kind. She was loving,” Hopkins said. “I just hope that we get justice for her… I just hope that he gets a life sentence.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group