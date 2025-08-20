DA: Human remains found at home of missing pregnant teen’s boyfriend; will be charged with murder

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Investigators have located human remains on the property of the boyfriend of the pregnant teen who hadn’t been seen in almost two weeks, the Bristol County District Attorney says.

The human remains are consistent with those of 18-year-old Kylee Monteiro, who would be approximately 11 weeks pregnant, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday.

Her boyfriend, 22-year-old Gregory Groom, will be charged with her murder, the DA said. An autopsy will be performed on the body to confirm it is Monteiro’s.

Groom is also facing charges of aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant person, domestic assault and battery and intimidation of a witness in connection to an August 6 incident with Monteiro - shortly before she went missing.

Officials searched the area around Groome’s home for several hours on Tuesday.

Groom is currently being held without bail and will be arraigned on Wednesday morning in Taunton District Court on the assault charges, the DA says.

Monteiro was last seen on Thursday, August 7, at Groome’s home in Rehoboth, according to family, friends, and law enforcement.

Monteiro was last known to be wearing a red T-shirt with “GET OVER IT” printed on it. She’s about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

