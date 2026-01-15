Reggie Lewis Center upping security after gun flashed during confrontation

ROXBURY, Mass. — Boston’s Reggie Lewis Center is upping security after a gun was allegedly flashed during a track meet earlier this month.

Starting Thursday, every event at the Reggie Lewis Center will require students and spectators to wear special wristbands and pass through security screening.

The Bay State Conference says that during the TVL Track Meet on January 8, two Dedham high schoolers were involved in a confrontation with three individuals not affiliated with the track meet. One of those three individuals allegedly flashed a gun.

Boston police say two of the three suspects have been arrested and charged.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Dedham schools for a statement.

