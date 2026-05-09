Red Sox matchup vs Rays postponed, will have doubleheader in July

BOSTON — The Red Sox’s matchup against the Rays today has been postponed for a doubleheader in July, the team announced.

The #RedSox-Rays game scheduled for today, May 9, at Fenway has been postponed due to significant rainfall expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening.



Today’s game has been rescheduled as the 1st game of a split doubleheader on July 17, at 1:35 p.m. pic.twitter.com/x7cZDatenF — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2026

The game, which was slated for 4:10 p.m., will be moved to July 17 at 1:35 p.m. This is due to significant rainfall in the area.

"Tickets for today’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest," the Red Sox wrote. “The regularly scheduled game on July 17 remains at 7:10 p.m.”

The Sox are still set to face the Rays tomorrow at 1:35 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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