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Red Sox matchup vs Rays postponed, will have doubleheader in July

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: A view of the baseball hat and glove of Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 08, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — The Red Sox’s matchup against the Rays today has been postponed for a doubleheader in July, the team announced.

The game, which was slated for 4:10 p.m., will be moved to July 17 at 1:35 p.m. This is due to significant rainfall in the area.

"Tickets for today’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest," the Red Sox wrote. “The regularly scheduled game on July 17 remains at 7:10 p.m.”

The Sox are still set to face the Rays tomorrow at 1:35 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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