Red Sox, Aroldis Chapman agree to extension through 2026, sources say

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have reportedly reached an agreement with closing pitcher Aroldis Chapman through 2026, sources say.

According to MLB.com, reports say that the deal will cover 2026, with an option for 2027. The Sox have not confirmed the reports as of yet.

Chapman signed with the Red Sox back in December on a one-year deal.

At 37 years old, Chapman has shown no signs of slowing down, having one of his best seasons of his 16-year career.

So far this season, Chapman has recorded 26 saves and 74 strikeouts in 52 innings over 57 games, including an eighth-career All-Star selection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

