Boston Red Sox add flamethrowing reliever Aroldis Chapman to their bullpen, report says

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox and flamethrowing reliever Aroldis Chapman are reportedly in agreement on a one-year contract worth $10.75 million.

The deal, which is pending the completion of a physical, adds needed left-handed pitching help to Boston’s bullpen, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported.

Left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $10.75 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Boston sought left-handed help for its bullpen and lands the 36-year-old Chapman. @ChrisCotillo said deal was progressing. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 3, 2024

Chapman, 36, posted a photo of himself on X wearing a Red Sox hat after news of the deal broke, with a caption that read, “Let’s go!”

In 61 2/3 innings pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024, the veteran posted an ERA of 3.79, while racking up 14 saves, five wins, and 98 strikeouts.

Even though the seven-time All-Star has 15 seasons under his belt, he’s still been able to maintain his high-end velocity. Chapman averaged 98 mph on his fastball in 2024, topping that pitch out at 105 mph, according to Baseball Savant data.

Red Sox fans will remember Chapman from the seven seasons he spent with the New York Yankees, a successful stretch during which he closed out 153 games.

In addition to the Pirates and Yankees, Chapman has also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, and Texas Rangers.

Chapman comes to Boston with 55 career wins, a 2.63 ERA, and 335 saves over 760 innings pitched in 796 games.

