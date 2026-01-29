Red line running reduced service due to recent winter storm

BOSTON — Commuters on the Red Line will be enduring another difficult morning of travel as reduced service was announced due to the recent winter storm.

Service was forced onto a single track between JFK/UMass and Ashmont during Wednesday’s rush hour, leaving riders waiting in the cold for 20 minutes or more.

The Red Line, home to some of the oldest trains in the MBTA fleet, continues to struggle as frigid temperatures settle in across the region.

Red Line: Due to lingering impacts of the recent winter storm, the Red Line will be running with reduced service. Riders may experience longer wait times. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 29, 2026

Throughout Wednesday, the Red Line experienced multiple disabled trains across the system:

A train at Braintree was pulled from service due to a propulsion issue

Another train at Davis had to be removed

A third disabled train caused delays at JFK/UMass

The MBTA had planned to shut down portions of the Red Line this weekend—between Broadway and North Quincy, as well as the Ashmont branch—for scheduled signal upgrades.

But those plans have now been cancelled, with the T citing lingering impacts from last weekend’s storm and the possibility of more winter weather ahead.

According to the transit advocacy group TransitMatters, only 24.2% of scheduled Red Line trains actually ran on Wednesday—a stark indicator of the system’s ongoing challenges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

