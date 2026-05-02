One person and dog killed in Pepperell house fire

PEPPERELL, Mass. — A person and their dog were killed in a house fire overnight in Pepperell, according to the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal.

Firefighters responded to Harper Way around 2:50 a.m. to a home. A neighbor reportedly called 911 and reported a mobile home engulfed in flames.

Crews made entry but could not locate any occupants. They attacked the fire and later found an older adult deceased inside. One dog also died in the fire.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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