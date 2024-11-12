Red Flag Warning remains in place as 150 wildfires continue to burn in Massachusetts

MIDDLETON, Mass. — A Red Flag Warning remains in place Tuesday as brush fires continue to smolder across Massachusetts.

Firefighters are on high alert and at the ready to respond to any flare-ups as windy, bone-dry conditions persist.

Gov. Maura Healey and other state officials plan to visit the North Shore town of Middleton on Tuesday morning, where fire crews have been working to contain flames for two weeks. Hundreds of acres have been scorched.

State officials will thank first responders for their ongoing efforts and also provide an update on drought conditions and the latest on the statewide brush fire risk.

Large fires have been burning in the nearby cities of Lynn and Salem as well. In October, there were 203 brush fires reported, a significant spike from the typical average of 15 fires.

In Lynn, the largest brush fire in nearly 30 years has scorched more than 400 acres in the Lynn Woods Reservation, closing most of the area to the public.

The nauseating aroma of smoke from the is irritating neighbors closest to the burn area. Neighbors whose homes are just steps away from Lynn Woods Reservation told Boston 25 News they’re worried about the air they’re breathing in.

Researchers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute told Boston 25 that those closest to the fire are at risk of short and long-term health effects, and breathing in chemicals in addition to the smoke is a risk.

In New York, a forest ranger lost his life battling a wildfire. Two firefighters in Massachusetts were also injured last week.

There are currently more than 150 active wildfires in the state. Anyone who lives bear one is urged to limit outdoor activity and keep windows closed.

“These fires are potentially deadly. Please refrain from any outdoor activity involving open flames, sparks/embers, & other ignition sources,” the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Track all of the wildfires on this live map.

A NY forest ranger lost his life battling a wildfire last night. Two MA firefighters were injured while fighting a wildfire last week. These fires are potentially deadly. PLEASE refrain from any outdoor activity involving open flames, sparks/embers, & other ignition sources. pic.twitter.com/TpQY230sh3 — Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (@MassDFS) November 10, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group