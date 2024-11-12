‘Pungent for days’: Smoke from largest wildfire in Lynn in 30 years lingers

LYNN, Mass. — The nauseating aroma of smoke from the largest wildfire to ignite in Lynn in almost 30 years is irritating neighbors closest to the burn area.

Neighbors whose homes are just steps away from Lynn Woods Reservation told Boston 25 News they’re worried about the air they’re breathing in.

The fire that started on Friday has torched more than 400 acres and continues to burn underground more than three days later.

Firefighters said the fire lines can still potentially reignite which leaves uncertainty about when people will be getting relief from the smoke.

“It’s been pungent for days. You can’t open the windows,” said neighbor Justin Duval. “One of my sons has asthma. He likes to go in the yard and play basketball. He can’t do that.”

Lynn wildfire

Fire officials said there’s no telling when Lynn Woods will be reopened to the public.

Those whose homes abut the woods are bracing for more poor air quality in the days ahead,

“My home is well insulated. It’s all new windows. I don’t open anything,” said neighbor Peter George. “We adjust.”

Research about the impact of breathing in smoke from wildfires has been under the microscope at Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Department of Fire Protection Engineering.

“The biggest concern is the particulate matter. It means the very tiny particles that are just a few microns,” said Albert Simeoni, professor and head of the department at WPI. “It’s like breathing dust, but it’s even thinner.”

Simeoni said breathing in excessive amounts of smoke can cause negative short and long-term health effects depending on a person’s health condition.

He said those closest to the fire are also at risk of potentially breathing in chemicals.

He recommends limiting outdoor physical activity, wearing properly fitting facemasks when outside and even sealing windows if necessary.

“If the smoke is seeping into your house, the best thing you can try to do is prevent it,” he said. “You can also use an air cleaner or high-quality filters.”

Concerns about poor air quality are being felt across dozens of Massachusetts communities with more than 150 wildfires still actively burning.

According to Mass.gov, there were 203 brush fires in Massachusetts during the month of October.

That’s an increase of about 1,200% over the average.

Typically, there are about 15 brush fires in October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group