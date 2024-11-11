New Red Flag Warning issued as brush fires continue to blanket parts of Mass.

A new Red Flag Warning has been issued for Tuesday as firefighters across the Commonwealth continue to battle brush fires.

The recent windy, arid weather is causing dangerous conditions, making ongoing wildfires hard to contain.

According to officials, more than 150 brush fires are currently burning in the state.

Governor Healey is expected to visit one of the affected communities on Tuesday to provide an update on drought conditions and wildfire risks. She will also be thanking firefighters and first responders for their ongoing efforts.

NORTH ANDOVER

In North Andover, exhausted firefighters were seen taking a rest during an air water drop from the Massachusetts National Guard over the weekend.

Crews battled flames and smoke conditions in the area near Sharpener’s Pond Road. Residents were warned that heavy smoke may be prevalent in the area as companies try to contain the fires.

Anyone who sees active flames is urged to call 911.

LYNN

Over the weekend, more than 400 acres in Lynn Woods was set ablaze by fast-moving wildfires.

“It’s impossible to stop this because of how dry the ground is and how compromised the root system has become,” said a Facebook post from the City of Lynn Fire Department.

MIDDLETON

Brush fires have been burning in Middleton for over two weeks, scorching more than 200 acres.

In an update on Sunday, officials say “significant progress” was made extinguishing hot spots and pockets of flames on Old Hundred Lane.

Crews estimate that 80% of the wildfires in the town have been contained.

“The Fire department would once again like to thank members of the community for the outpouring of support during this 2-week incident,” the Middleton Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post. “We are humbled by your generosity and well-wishes.”

GLOUCESTER

Companies in Gloucester requested mutual aid battling a brush fire near Quarry Street on Sunday.

Officials say the flames began around 11:23 a.m., where approximately 3 acres of woods were on fire. The dry and windy conditions made containing the blaze difficult.

Residents in the area are reminded that outdoor burning is prohibited due to the extremely high wildfire risk across the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

