Red Flag Warning issued across Mass. as largest wildfire in state burns on North Shore

MIDDLETON, Mass. — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning across all of Massachusetts as the largest brush fire in the state continues to burn on the North Shore.

Friday’s warm and windy forecast will fuel prime brush fire conditions as crews continue to scramble to contain blazes burning in the town of Middleton in the area of Lake Street, Old Hundred Lane, and Emerson Lane.

On Thursday, the state pitched in to help get the Middleton fire under control as Department of Conservation and Recreation workers conducted what’s called a ‘burn-out’ operation.

That operation charred an additional 20 acres, on top of the 170 that have burned since the fire broke out last Sunday. The fire in the area of Middleton Pond is said to be 70 percent contained.

While wildfires are not uncommon in the fall in New England, the number of fires this October is nearly ten times above average. David Celino, chief forest fire warden for DCR, said the five-year October wildfire average is 18 to 23.

“In the last seven days, we’ve had 120 fires with 450 acres burned,” Celino said. “And for the month, 186 fires and 589 acres burned.”

Most of those fires covered only a few acres thanks to community firefighting efforts, according to Celino.

Once Middleton gets past the Pond Fire, it will reap some rewards.

“The fire is a natural process,” said Andrew Regan, deputy chief warden for Massachusetts Fire Control. “It will reduce fire risk in this area in the future. It will lower fire intensity and it’s beneficial for the forest.”

Since meteorological fall began in September, scant rainfall has fallen over the state -- so little that eastern Massachusetts is now considered to be in severe drought.

October is usually Middleton’s wettest month, with an average of four inches of precipitation. This year, the month will finish at about a 75% rainfall deficit. That’s not only dried the most obvious layer of the forest floor, but desiccated deeper, organic layers. That’s one of the reasons the fire persists.

