Crews are battling a brush fire in the town of Middleton

Middleton, Mass. — Middleton Fire Department announced they are battling a brush fire in town.

The Fire Department, alongside mutual aid agencies, are responding to the scene.

The brush fire is currently in the area of the power lines adjacent to Upton Hills Road and the Middleton Reservoir.

Middleton Fire Department announced that this is likely to be a multi-day event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

