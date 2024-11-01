Another mild day

Boston 25 Weather

By Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News, Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25 News, Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News, Tucker Antico, Boston 25 News and Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
WARM END TO THE WEEK

September-like warmth will linger Friday. Morning 60s will come with passing clouds and a the slight risk for a sprinkle. We could really use the rain given the current drought conditions in 70% of Massachusetts. Skies will turn brighter this afternoon with another run of highs in the 70s. Winds will pick up and gusts 25-35 mph across southern New England. The dry air, lack of recent rainfall, warm and windy weather will create an elevated risk for brush fires. A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect across the state until 7 PM.

WEEKEND DROP

Cooler air will arrive this weekend and bring us back to a typical November forecast. Expect highs in the 50s under mostly sunny skies. The mornings will be chilly, especially Sunday with some spots back to the freezing mark.

We “fall back” 2 AM Sunday morning. It will give you an extra hour of sleep. But it also means we’ll kick off those dreaded 4 PM sunsets that take us into winter.

