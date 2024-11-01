Another mild day

WARM END TO THE WEEK

September-like warmth will linger Friday. Morning 60s will come with passing clouds and a the slight risk for a sprinkle. We could really use the rain given the current drought conditions in 70% of Massachusetts. Skies will turn brighter this afternoon with another run of highs in the 70s. Winds will pick up and gusts 25-35 mph across southern New England. The dry air, lack of recent rainfall, warm and windy weather will create an elevated risk for brush fires. A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect across the state until 7 PM.

WEEKEND DROP

Cooler air will arrive this weekend and bring us back to a typical November forecast. Expect highs in the 50s under mostly sunny skies. The mornings will be chilly, especially Sunday with some spots back to the freezing mark.

We “fall back” 2 AM Sunday morning. It will give you an extra hour of sleep. But it also means we’ll kick off those dreaded 4 PM sunsets that take us into winter.

© 2019 Cox Media Group