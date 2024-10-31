Fall drought in Massachusetts worsens, expanding to communities where wildfire threat is high

DEDHAM, Mass. — Severe fall drought conditions in Massachusetts have worsened, expanding across communities that have been stricken by stubborn wildfires in recent days, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

An updated map released on Thursday morning showed at least 56 percent of the state in a moderate drought, and 13.6 percent of the state suffering from a severe drought, a drastic jump from last week.

Parts of Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties are in severe drought, while nearly all of central and western Massachusetts is seeing moderate drought conditions.

Northern Bristol and Northern Plymouth counties are experiencing an abnormally dry season, while southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands aren’t impacted, the map showed.

This weekly update comes as firefighters continue to monitor dozens of wildfires across the state that have burned up hundreds of acres of land in recent days.

U.S. Drought Monitor (Map released: Thurs. October 31, 2024 (U.S. Drought Monitor))

A big problem spot for brush fires has been the North Shore, which is now experiencing severe drought. Crews in Salem remain on high alert for brush fires as holiday revelers flock to the city to celebrate Halloween.

Smoke is still lingering in Salem from two brush fires that were knocked down on Wednesday, causing air quality concerns and the smell of smoke in the air.

Warmer temperatures on Thursday, and the possibility of gusty wind, could cause flare-ups to these brush fires, officials warned.

“The air drying, the wind picking up, and not to mention the drought worsening this week, it’s a day to be vigilant in terms of that wildfire threat,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico said.

Earlier this week, the state Department of Fire Services said nearly 50 brush fires were burning statewide.

Total rainfall in the Boston area is down more than 5 inches below where we should be since the start of the season, while the Worcester area is down 7 inches, Antico said.

The latest forecast from the Boston 25 Weather team shows very little to no rainfall in the extended forecast, with more warmth ahead.

In Massachusetts, 70% of the state is now experiencing moderate drought conditions, and severe drought conditions have developed across the North Shore and Boston metro pic.twitter.com/EExu9moITy — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) October 31, 2024

