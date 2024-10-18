Payroll records reveal how much the Karen Read murder trial cost Massachusetts State Police

DEDHAM, Mass. — The high-profile Karen Read murder trial ran the Massachusetts State Police hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs, largely in overtime pay, as uniformed troopers provided security outside Norfolk Superior Court.

On Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained payroll records in response to a public records request that showed that the final security bill for Massachusetts taxpayers came to $258,278, including $208,113 in overtime costs.

The data showed troopers were paid 806 hours of regular pay for $50,166 and 2,263 hours of overtime pay for $208,112.

Troopers were stationed at the Dedham courthouse for each day of the eight-week trial, which attracted large crowds of demonstrators.

The large presence of troopers was tasked with monitoring supporters of Read and protesters. They also directed traffic and were assigned to patrols outside the court.

Troopers and civilian employees were also paid more than $9,000 for the time they spent testifying during the trial and for their preparation, the data showed.

Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator assigned to the Read murder case, was paid $835.90 for his time on the stand and $313.46 for his prep work. Proctor was relieved of duty after the trial over disparaging texts he sent regarding Read.

The trial began on April 16 with jury selection and ended on July 1 when Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial.

Read is accused of killing John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, by striking him with her SUV and leaving him in a snowstorm. Prosecutors alleged that Read and O’Keefe had been drinking heavily before she dropped him off at a party at the home of Brian Albert, a fellow officer. They said she hit him with her SUV before driving away.

The defense sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside Albert’s home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has asked the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to allow them to retry Read, while her attorneys have appealed to the state’s highest court to have two of her charges dropped, arguing that the continued push to retry her would amount to unconstitutional double jeopardy.

In July, Cannone tentatively scheduled Read’s retrial for Jan. 27, 2025.

